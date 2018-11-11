There's Something Off About Nick Jonas's Bachelor Party Instas

We have another beautiful sponsored Instagram photo before us, and in this pic, Jonas is hanging out with green LimeBike scooters. “I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll – so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help…” he writes, as if we’re expected to believe that his wedding party didn’t have access to cars or bicycles. These are ostensibly #groomsmengifts, but are they really gifts if a brand provided them for free? And what the hell does #CitrusGotReal even mean in these fraught political times?