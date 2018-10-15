We live in a time when Instagram influencers make more money posting a single #sponcon pic on the weekend than they do working their regular 9-to-5 jobs, so it should come as no surprise that the allure of side hustles is real.
Supplementing your regular work with a side gig is an easy way to pursue your deepest creative passions — and also, if it's done successfully, make some decent pocket change (sometimes even enough to eventually let you quit your day job). But before we get ahead of ourselves, let's start from square one.
To arm you with the tools you need to get your side hustle started, we tapped Rachel Whynot, a business and marketing success coach for entrepreneurs, for a complete beginner's guide to getting your idea off the ground. From building your online presence to using the Samsung Galaxy Note9 as an on-the-go creative resource (we even used it to create the illustrations in this article), the following tips will help make your side hustle a money-making triumph.