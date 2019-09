To arm you with the tools you need to get your side hustle started, we tapped Rachel Whynot , a business and marketing success coach for entrepreneurs, for a complete beginner's guide to getting your idea off the ground. From building your online presence to using the Samsung Galaxy Note9 as an on-the-go creative resource (we even used it to create the illustrations in this article), the following tips will help make your side hustle a money-making triumph.