Priyanka Chopra Turns Her Bachelorette Vibes Into A Lifestyle

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. But before that happens, she’s in full-on bachelorette mode. The Bollywood star is spending the entire weekend with her besties to celebrate her last days of freedom before she ties the knot — and her party is shaping up to be seriously FOMO-inducing.
First, like many a bride, Chopra ‘grammed her bridal shower, which may be the best part about getting married. A party for the bride where they receive lots of gifts? Yes, please! But unlike us mere mortals, Chopra’s bridal shower was held at Tiffany’s in Manhattan, which makes sense, as her engagement bling came from the retailer. She wore a fluffy Marchesa dress that may as well have been her wedding gown. And her pals like Lupita Nyong'o and Kelly Ripa were in attendance, which, no big deal. Though, we can only imagine what kinds of gifts were bestowed upon her.
Advertisement
As for the actual bachelorette party, Chopra is reportedly setting sail on a yacht through Amsterdam. Naturally, she’s flaunting that ring and we so don’t blame her. A snap from her Instagram stories reveals some of her party decor included gold and millennial pink balloons, a dozen roses, and plenty of champagne. Can we tag along?
We don’t yet know where the wedding itself will be held. It could be in India, where Chopra is from; this makes sense, as her family is there and the weather is pleasant there in December. However, that’s just a guess. The details of the Chopra-Jonas nuptials are being kept tightly under wraps. Until it hits Instagram, that is.
Advertisement