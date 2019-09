Priyanka Chopra Turns Her Bachelorette Vibes Into A Lifestyle

First, like many a bride, Chopra ‘grammed her bridal shower, which may be the best part about getting married. A party for the bride where they receive lots of gifts? Yes, please! But unlike us mere mortals, Chopra’s bridal shower was held at Tiffany’s in Manhattan, which makes sense, as her engagement bling came from the retailer. She wore a fluffy Marchesa dress that may as well have been her wedding gown. And her pals like Lupita Nyong'o and Kelly Ripa were in attendance, which, no big deal. Though, we can only imagine what kinds of gifts were bestowed upon her.