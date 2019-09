The Sorcery Of A Secret Celebrity Wedding In 2018

Cardi B lives her life in public. She greeted one Rolling Stone journalist in the nude . She rants about Donald Trump and her haters on Instagram. She proudly twerked at Coachella with her baby bump on display. She later told Ellen Degeneres that she was just demonstrating for her baby how babies were made. (Through twerking!) Amid this ruckus, Cardi squirrelled away a very important detail: her wedding. This week, TMZ reported that Cardi married her fiance Offset almost a full year ago. They in turn confirmed it. The breakout music star – a pop cultural phenomenon, really — since last summer, Cardi kept it secret through a New York Times interview, profiles in New York Mag and GQ , the release of her appropriately named album Invasion of Privacy, and even the announcement of her pregnancy this past spring. In this era of publicity excess, she hid her marriage in plain sight.