Update: Amy Schumer confirmed her marriage to Chris Fischer on Instagram this afternoon with a slideshow of images from the beachside event. Jennifer Lawrence was there, her sister was there, and a few fluffy ring bearers attended as well.
She also confirmed that she is not pregnant, and urged her followers and friends to donate to Everytown for gun safety instead of sending her wedding gifts.
Original story follows.
While a majority of young women were out celebrating "Galentine's Day" with their best girlfriends, Amy Schumer was getting married to her boyfriend, Chris Fischer. Yes, congratulations are in order for one Ms. Schumer, comedienne extraordinaire, who is now a married woman, according to PEOPLE and Us Weekly.
The two websites report that Schumer and Fischer wed in front of what sounds like the most lit crew. There was Jennifer Lawrence (I can only imagine the iconic toast she gave with a dirty martini in hand — this part is pretty easy to imagine since this is her drink of choice). There was Jake Gyllenhaal, who once cat fished Schumer. Larry David and David Spade were also reportedly in attendance.
For those who were unaware of Schumer's serious relationship with Fischer, you're not alone! The I Feel Pretty actress kept her relationship with her man under wraps, until she posted a black-and-white photo of them kissing from Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party last week. To catch you up: Fischer is a chef and cookbook author from a magical place called Beetlebung Farm on Martha's Vineyard. He looks a bit like a casual Jon Hamm if Hamm worked on a farm and had a very well-reviewed cookbook titled, The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha's Vineyard. He seems really nice, and I love his farm. Schumer — good work. He can cook, he has bunnies, and he looks good in knits.
Neither Schumer, nor her boyfriend/husband, have commented on the news of their marriage, but Refinery29 has reached out to her reps for comment and will update when we hear back.
