There Is Only One Place That J Lawr Eats Cake Pops Next To Leonardo DiCaprio

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is good at many things, from trying to trick the Kardashians into revealing pregnancy news to scaring guests with physical embodiments of their biggest fears. One other thing she's excellent at? Throwing birthday parties. For DeGeneres' 60th bash, she invited what seemed to be every single one of her celebrity pals — and from the look of the tweets, Instagrams, and Snapchats, they all had a very wild time.
We're sure our invite was lost in the mail. No hard feelings, E!
The Finding Dory star's talk show gig means that she brushes elbows with literally every big name in Hollywood. Stars on DeGeneres' guest list included Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, DJ Khaled, Kim Kardashian, John Legend, and Bruno Mars.
Funny enough, those are people on my birthday guest list every year, too — the only difference is that these people actually showed up to DeGeneres' party.
Oprah cozied up to P!nk before the singer took the stage for a performance.
Two of my favorite people. Thank you for being there, @Oprah @Pink. I love you both. pic.twitter.com/g558J7hbqs— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018
DeGeneres herself graced the stage with Melissa Ethridge.
Thank you, @metheridge, for a fun night. pic.twitter.com/x1MaOJSBCk— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018
Best New Artist Grammy winner Alessia Cara belted out "Here" onstage. However, unlike the one Cara sings about in "Here," this is one event you would never want to slink out of.
Oh, and Melissa McCarthy was there. Not to perform, just to chill/chest pump with her pal.
.@MelissaMcCarthy, you delivered on everything you promised. Dancing and chest bumps. pic.twitter.com/L1EdzHrjzI— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018
Of course, what's a party without a killer menu? Fortunately, even the food was bomb. (DeGeneres tweeted that it was catered by plant-based Los Angeles restaurant Crossroads Kitchen.) Oscar winner Lawrence lived her best life by munching on a cake pop, prompting French Montana to call her a "legend." (Check it out at the 2-minute mark below.)
If life is all about the people you surround yourself with, then DeGeneres certainly knows how to celebrate a life well-lived. Of course, if she wants to bump up her guest list next year, I think I could carve out some time in my busy schedule to attend the festivities.
