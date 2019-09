So, Amy Schumer Got Married On Tuesday

For those who were unaware of Schumer's serious relationship with Fischer, you're not alone! The I Feel Pretty actress kept her relationship with her man under wraps , until she posted a black-and-white photo of them kissing from Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party last week . To catch you up: Fischer is a chef and cookbook author from a magical place called Beetlebung Farm on Martha's Vineyard. He looks a bit like a casual Jon Hamm if Hamm worked on a farm and had a very well-reviewed cookbook titled, The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha's Vineyard. He seems really nice, and I love his farm . Schumer — good work. He can cook, he has bunnies, and he looks good in knits.