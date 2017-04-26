In case you forgot, Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence are still making a movie. It's been almost two years since the actresses revealed that they were co-writing a script, yet on Friday nights I still find myself bereft of the perfect girl-power comedy to watch while eating take-out. According to HelloGiggles, the wait is (almost) over.
"I hope we do it in the next year and a half," Schumer told the outlet at an event for her upcoming movie Snatched in Los Angeles. "It’s the kind of movie we can film at any time. If we make it, it’s gonna be like the light at the end of the tunnel."
Advertisement
"We’re almost done writing," Lawrence revealed. "It just flowed out of us. We’ve got about 100 pages right now."
The Hunger Games star also revealed a bit of the plot to Access Hollywood. The two play sisters who are complete opposites — even though, IRL, they couldn't get along better.
"Amy, in this movie… she has it very together. It’s her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant. She works at the airport. And I’m a mess," Lawrence explained.
Now, they're just working on the nitty-gritty before beginning any kind of production.
"We always, in our emailing, change the name of it," Schumer told HelloGiggles. "There have been no actual ideas for titles yet."
While it's easy for us to get impatient, they delay is just because the women have been busy killing it in other movies. Schumer, of course, has been working on Snatched, and Lawrence just finished promoting Passengers alongside Chris Pratt. When things calm down, however, they better hop to it. There's only so many more Fridays I can take without a Schumer-Lawrence movie on my screen.
Advertisement