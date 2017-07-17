Chelsea Peretti & Jordan Peele Welcomed Their First Child

Congratulations are in order for Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele. The happy couple just welcomed their first child, son Beaumont Gino, into the world.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star announced her pregnancy in February, shortly after Beyoncé revealed that she was pregnant with twins. "Beyonce schmonce," Peretti joked in her Instagram caption at the time.
Peretti and Peele were married in a quiet wedding last year. It was so quiet, in fact, that their dog was the elopement's sole witness.
"It's going to be a funny kid," Keegan-Michael Key told E! News of the couple's son. "That's going to be a funny, funny kid." With these two legends as his mom and dad, we'd have to agree.
And while the couple didn't share a ton about their pregnancy this year, Peretti did go on a Twitter rant in May about what not to say to pregnant women, E! News noted. The comedian criticized people who comment on pregnant women's appearances. (Even seemingly innocuous questions, like asking about someone's due date, can be off-putting when coming from a stranger.)
IF U C A PREG WOMAN OUT & ABOUT & FEEL INCLINED 2 SHOUT SOMETHING IN HER FACE ABOUT HOW SHE LOOKS - GET READY FOR A SHOUT BACK ON UR LOOKS ?— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 22, 2017
"UR BABY LOOKS READY TO DROP!" "THANKS MISS, UR PANTS LOOK HEMMED AT A WEIRD LENGTH" Good talk— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 22, 2017
"UR SO BIG!" "THANKS GIRL U LOOK LIKE U GOT A PERM IN THE 90s" take care kit love u much— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 22, 2017
"THE WAY UR CARRYING ITS GOTTA BE A BOY/GIRL" "COOL! THE WAY UR FACE LOOKS I FEEL LIKE U LOOK LIKE U HAVE BAD BREATH"— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 22, 2017
"WHEN ARE U DUE?" WHAT DIFFERENCE COULD IT POSSIBLY MAKE IN YOUR LIFE AS A STRANGER AT THE GROCERY STORE— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 22, 2017
"ARE YOU EXCITED? IS YOUR MOM EXCITED? IS YOUR HUSBAND EXCITED?" NO NONE OF US ARE EXCITED (UNFORTUNATELY FOR THE BABY) WILL BE A WEIRD LIFE— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 22, 2017
So, yes, let's congratulate Peretti and Peele — but unless you're a member of the couple's inner circle, there's no need to ask any nosy questions about the baby.
