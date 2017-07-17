Story from Pop Culture

Chelsea Peretti & Jordan Peele Welcomed Their First Child

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
Congratulations are in order for Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele. The happy couple just welcomed their first child, son Beaumont Gino, into the world.
Peele and Peretti's son was born on Saturday, July 1, according to E! News.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star announced her pregnancy in February, shortly after Beyoncé revealed that she was pregnant with twins. "Beyonce schmonce," Peretti joked in her Instagram caption at the time.
Peretti and Peele were married in a quiet wedding last year. It was so quiet, in fact, that their dog was the elopement's sole witness.

beyonce schmonce

A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on

"It's going to be a funny kid," Keegan-Michael Key told E! News of the couple's son. "That's going to be a funny, funny kid." With these two legends as his mom and dad, we'd have to agree.
Advertisement
And while the couple didn't share a ton about their pregnancy this year, Peretti did go on a Twitter rant in May about what not to say to pregnant women, E! News noted. The comedian criticized people who comment on pregnant women's appearances. (Even seemingly innocuous questions, like asking about someone's due date, can be off-putting when coming from a stranger.)
So, yes, let's congratulate Peretti and Peele — but unless you're a member of the couple's inner circle, there's no need to ask any nosy questions about the baby.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Read These Stories Next:
This Mom & Daughter's Text Thread About Trying To Buy Tampons Is A Drama For The Ages
Male Comic Shares Dick Pics, Instagram Doesn't Seem To Notice
Celebs You Should Be Following On Instagram
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series