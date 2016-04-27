Two Of The Funniest Actors Just Eloped

So much for all that Hollywood hoopla. Two of your favorite stars vetoed a big splashy wedding in favor of a secret elopement witnessed only by their dog.
Chelsea Peretti of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame and Jordan Peele of Key & Peele are now married. Each shared the news in their own way. Peretti, for one, made an announcement on Instagram that showed off her wedding bouquet, a wedding band, and the Hawaiian shirt-wearing dog who got the only invite.
Peele, meanwhile, enlisted comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key to help him work in an announcement. The two comedians did a bit on Late Night with Seth Meyers which poked fun of the public's inability to tell them apart. Peele, he offered, is the one who is "married to actress Chelsea Peretti." See what he did there? And kudos to Key for working in a little dig at the groom's expense.
