Congratulations are in order for comedians Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele — the couple got engaged last night and shared the news via Twitter today.
"My fiancé (lololol) @JordanPeele proposed to me last night during the family talent show lolol," Peretti tweeted this afternoon, while Peele posted a simple engagement ring emoji in response.
My fiancé (lololol) @JordanPeele proposed to me last night during the family talent show lolol 🌺❤️🌺— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) November 28, 2015
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress and Key & Peele co-creator, who gave us serious couple-envy at the Emmy Awards this fall, began dating in March of 2013. And while the pair first starting talking on Twitter — "Me and Jordan also met on the Internet, on Twitter. He was very complimentary of the Web series I once did," Peretti told Entertainment Weekly — they reportedly have none other than fellow funny man Andy Samberg to thank for their in-person introduction.
According to Dish Nation, "As soon as Andy learned that Jordan expressed an interest in Chelsea he was on it. Andy knew this was a great match so he made it very simple — he told Chelsea that Jordan was a good man and she needed to give him a shot. Before you knew it, the two of them were hooking up and now they’re inseparable."
Mindy Kaling and more in the comedy world quickly offered the pair their congrats, and we have to do the same.
@chelseaperetti @JordanPeele congratulations, you two. You are such a cool couple.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 28, 2015
Congratulations! We bet it's going to be one hell of a fun wedding.
