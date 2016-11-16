Ricky Martin may have gone solo from his boy band Menudo a long time ago, but he won't be solo in his personal life for much longer. The singer revealed some major news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday: He is officially engaged to partner Jwan Yosef!
Martin and Yosef have been dating for over a year now, and Martin told DeGeneres that it was basically love at first sight.
"I started looking for art, and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does. Really original," the singer said of his now-fiancé's work. "And then I contacted him."
Martin, who says that his two children have a lot of love for Yosef, told DeGeneres that he was so nervous about proposing, he actually forgot the "Will you marry me?" part of the question.
"I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box. I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!' Bad," the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer told the host.
Fortunately, the artist eventually put it together, and told Martin that he, also, wanted to get married. Now, both Yosef and Martin are sporting engagement rings.
That wasn't the only big announcement of the day: Martin also told DeGeneres that he would start a Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo. Big changes are coming for Martin, but it seems like he's thrilled about each one of them.
Check out the interview, below.
Martin and Yosef have been dating for over a year now, and Martin told DeGeneres that it was basically love at first sight.
"I started looking for art, and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does. Really original," the singer said of his now-fiancé's work. "And then I contacted him."
Martin, who says that his two children have a lot of love for Yosef, told DeGeneres that he was so nervous about proposing, he actually forgot the "Will you marry me?" part of the question.
"I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box. I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something!' Bad," the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer told the host.
Fortunately, the artist eventually put it together, and told Martin that he, also, wanted to get married. Now, both Yosef and Martin are sporting engagement rings.
That wasn't the only big announcement of the day: Martin also told DeGeneres that he would start a Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo. Big changes are coming for Martin, but it seems like he's thrilled about each one of them.
Check out the interview, below.
Advertisement