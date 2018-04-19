"It's also up to people and society to go and watch these movies," she says. With Black Panther and Wonder Woman doing as well as they did, it shows that the audience is standing up and saying, 'We’re ready.' It's a great time for people to delve into doing and making movies and TV shows that represent not just diversity but also women. It comes down to filmmaking and telling great stories, and that should be based on merit — not about ethnicity and gender. When I was growing up and in high school, I never saw anyone who looked like me on TV, but today I do. Hopefully in my lifetime, we’ll see that representation."