The thriller's team is currently trying to unmask a shadowy group of terrorists from the highest classes of society. The cabal’s aim in "Odyoke" is to pass the Muslim registry currently sitting in Congress. Although, the legislation isn’t technically called a "Muslim registry." Instead, it's a "system to allow Homeland [Security] to register and track non-citizen visa holders from countries of concern. Those countries just happen to be exclusively Arab, or Muslim," exposition machine Clay (Hunter Parrish) explains, because that all sounds far less intolerant.