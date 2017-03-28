The Quantico team eventually figures out the firm isn’t looking for something in the sleepy Virginia burg, but rather someone — namely, Mallory Haines a former senatorial “media guru” who actually "created stories that weren’t always based in facts." Prior to the events in "Mockingbird," Mallory created a story claiming a local bakery wasn’t supportive to veterans, in an effort to bolster her boss’s reelection campaign. While the story was fake, someone believed it and shot up the establishment, leading to 11 very real civilian deaths.