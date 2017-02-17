Trump Emailed A Bizarre Anti-Media Survey Out To His Supporters

Less than a month into his new role as President, Donald Trump had his first solo press conference today. While there was much to take in, it's now clear that he's found his cause. George Bush had the war on terror; Barack Obama had Afghanistan. And as for our current commander-and-chief? Well, he's taking on the media. During his press conference, Trump declared that he was going to take his message "straight to the people." And that's when things got unconventional. An email containing a survey was then sent out from his team. In the message, recipients were asked "...to do their part to fight back against the media’s attacks and deceptions," according to The Boston Globe. "Over these next four years, our movement will be subjected to some of the nastiest attacks you can imagine,” the email continued. "That’s why I’ve made it a point to cut through the media’s noise and go straight to the American people." Supporters were then encouraged to fill out "The Mainstream Media Accountability Survey." And The questionnaire pretty much bashes MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, and other mainstream media outlets. "...You — the American people — are our last line of defense against the media’s hit jobs," it also remarked. In a nutshell, every negative thing you read about Trump from this day henceforth is a lie. Fake news. Don't believe it.
Here are some questions on that Donald Trump survey. It's bonkers...— Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) February 17, 2017
Sorry, what? Spend taxpayer money to smear real news as #fakenews? pic.twitter.com/bclitZC905
Note the last Q in the Donald Trump "media accountability" survey - This was sent to supporters. pic.twitter.com/NKacQWYJIG— Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) February 16, 2017
Some of the questions on Donald Trump's media survey .... this man is a lunatic pic.twitter.com/IAMYW5pVwi— JW (@MrJWells619) February 16, 2017
