Story from News

Donald Trump Doubles Down On Claims About Immigration, But Sweden Objects

Kaitlin Reilly
Update: President Trump tweeted out to clarify his remarks, letting us know that he meant to reference Sweden's immigration policies.
The Swedish Embassy in America tweeted him back, to let him know they'd love to have a chat rather than letting him gain an understanding of their policies from cable TV news.
Trump then doubled down on his comments, tweeting out that the "fake news media" are misconstruing Sweden's immigration policies.
This story was originally published on February 20, 2017.
Donald Trump is worried about the trouble that's happening in Sweden. Unfortunately for the POTUS, Sweden has no idea what he's talking about. Now, Twitter is dragging the former Celebrity Apprentice host for his very own "Bowling Green Massacre."
Advertisement
During a rally on Saturday, Trump spoke to the crowd about issues surrounding immigration and refugees. He stated that countries who received refugees were now victims of terrorist attacks, and used the plight of these countries as evidence that America must continue to tighten its immigration policy. While the politician did list countries like France and Belgium, which did see terrorist attacks recently, it was his comment about Sweden that left everyone scratching their heads. He told the crowd:
“We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?”
Apparently no one — because seemingly nothing happened in Sweden. People were so confused over Trump's comments that they decided to create their own "alternative facts" about whatever the heck that Swedish incident was.
Considering the POTUS' concern over "fake news," he might want to clear up exactly what he believes went down in Sweden. Let's hope IKEA and the Swedish Chef are not involved.
Advertisement

More from People

R29 Original Series