TV has never looked so good. No, really: In a world of more than 8,000 shows streaming across platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, beauty is playing a bigger part than ever — especially this summer. Hair teased to the heavens? Yes. A makeover that could give Clueless a run for its money? Double yes. Pro-grade tutorials by way of Litchfield Prison inmates? But of course.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite beauty moments stealing the scenes of the season's biggest shows. Because let's be honest: When Oscar Wilde said, "Life imitates art far more than art imitates life," he clearly wasn't all caught up on Orange Is The New Black.