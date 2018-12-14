All The Celebrity Couples That Started Dating In 2018

Yes, there were other couples in 2018 than Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Despite the couple's break-up, they remain one of the most iconic pairings from this year, overshadowing all the other equally fascinating celebrities who caught feelings. Let's reflect on happier times, shall we?
Believe it or not, 2018 was an unprecedented year for famous love. Celebrities got engaged within months of dating, cried together on Citi bikes, and had secret weddings at City Hall. All right, we're talking about just one couple — Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin — but you get the point: It's been eventful.
Amid the flurry of reporting about Pariana and Jailey, you might've missed some other formations. We're here to catch you up on the new couplings in Hollywood.