Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Swear They're Single

In the months following their split, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have moved on. Grande's released a new song (her first No. 1) and new music video (which broke streaming records). Davidson's made new jokes (many at his own expense) and new movies (he is headed to Sundance in 2019). But despite moving on with their careers, they each have not moved on to other partners.
In fact, they really want people to know that they are still very single — both of them.
Today, a source told Page Six and US Magazine that the Saturday Night Live star is casually dating at the moment, but plans to remain single while he figures out his future. At the same time, Grande was quick to shoot down curious fans who speculated that the singer may be reconciling things with her ex, Ricky Alvarez, after she left a friendly comment on his Instagram.
Grande told us in the lyrics for "Thank U, Next" that her next relationship would be with Ari (herself), so this update comes as no surprise for her. Davidson is a slightly different story. He is commuting from Staten Island to Manhattan to go on casual dinner dates, only to be haunted by the literal soundtrack to his breakup. Baby steps.
Advertisement