Lupita Nyong’o Is 2.5 Seconds Away From Cutting Off All Her Hair

Refinery29: The campaign for the fragrance features two women you admire, Katharine Hepburn and Eartha Kitt. Why did you choose them?

Nyong’o: "They were women who defined their time by defying their time. In so doing, they paved the way for the rest of us. Both of them are extremely talented, but their influence went beyond their movies. When Hepburn chose to wear pants at a time when it was illegal for women, she changed fashion; it was a symbol of female independence. Kitt was not only multi-talented, but she stood up for what she believed in when it wasn’t stylish to do so — speaking up against the [Vietnam] war and fighting for equal education."