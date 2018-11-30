Priyanka Chopra Is The First Indian Woman To Cover American Vogue

View this post on Instagram

Surprise: @priyankachopra is our January cover star! Here is an exclusive sneak peek at her cover shoot; tap the link in our bio to read our full interview with Chopra on her and @nickjonas’s modern-day love story, their upcoming wedding plans, her boundary-breaking career, and more. Photographed by #AnnieLeibovitz, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, January 2019