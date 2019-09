Everyone Criticizing Emma Watson's Tattoo Is Missing The Point

To start, the obvious glossy sheen around the letters indicates that the tattoo is most likely a stencil appliqué that Watson washed off at the end of the night — so let's hold the outrage directed at her tattoo artist. And second, do you actually think a woman who started her own feminist book club while serving as an ambassador for the UN and advocating for human rights really doesn't understand proper punctuation? Would it matter this much if she didn't?