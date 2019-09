Everyone Criticising Emma Watson's Tattoo Is Missing The Point

At the end of the day, what Watson elects to put on her body is her choice — grammar mistakes and all. And, who knows? Maybe she even purposefully left off the punctuation to make headlines, as one Twitter user hypothesised . (This is Hermione Granger we're talking about.) But regardless, we're never going to hear anyone's message if we're nitpicking the delivery to this extent. Standing in solidarity for women's rights at the biggest award show of the year? That's what's worth talking about. Period.