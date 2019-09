Micro-bangs have always been the persona non grata of the fringe family. (Just take a look at the cut's history .) Save for Mia Farrow, people have shied away from trying the blunt look for years. The myth maintains that it takes a certain person to pull it off — but we're here to tell you that's not true. In fact, we'd like to make a case for the opposite argument: When done right, baby bangs can be universally flattering. Don't believe us? Maybe Emma Watson, Alison Sudol, and Bella Hadid, just to name a few, will convince you.