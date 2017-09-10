The Street Style Beauty Looks You'll Want To Wear Right Now

Remember back in the day when the season's biggest trends were unveiled after the runway show started? Yeah, neither do we. In 2017, the forecasting starts long before the music blares and the first model steps foot onto the catwalk. In fact, when it comes to what's en vogue, street style is at least half of the equation. New York fashion week is coming to a close, but the fun isn't over just yet, because the biggest looks for the coming months are ready for your consideration right now.
Our photographer spotted a few emerging makeup trends — rounded cat-eyes! metallic liner! — but for the most part, the chicest women at NYFW kept things natural on the face and tapped into some of the strongest hair movements of the moment. Think: creamy shades of blond, sharp center parts, air-dried waves and curls, badass short crops, and our personal favorite, the feminist sci-fi bob.
Our favorite looks spotted during S/S '18 fashion week, ahead.