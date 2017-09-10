The Best Hair & Beauty Looks Spotted Outside NYFW SS18

Back in the day, the season's biggest trends were unveiled post-catwalk show, but it's 2017, which means the forecasting begins long before the music starts and the first model steps foot onto the catwalk. In fact, when it comes to what's en vogue, street style is at least half of the equation — and if the first few days of New York fashion week are any indication, the biggest looks for the coming months are now ready for your consideration.
Our photographer spotted a few emerging makeup trends — get to know rounded cat-eyes and metallic liner — but for the most part, the chicest women at NYFW kept things natural on the face and tapped into some of the strongest hair movements of the moment. Think creamy shades of blonde, sharp centre partings, air-dried waves and curls, super short crops, the sci-fi bob.
Click ahead for the SS18 hairstyles to inspire your own look.