The Best Hair & Beauty Looks Spotted Outside NYFW SS18

Back in the day, the season's biggest trends were unveiled post-catwalk show, but it's 2017, which means the forecasting begins long before the music starts and the first model steps foot onto the catwalk. In fact, when it comes to what's en vogue, street style is at least half of the equation — and if the first few days of New York fashion week are any indication, the biggest looks for the coming months are now ready for your consideration.