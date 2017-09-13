Story from Beauty

These 3 Lip Trends Dominated NYFW Street Style — & They're SO Easy To Wear

Kelsey Castañon
Photographed by Cris Fragkou
During Fashion Week, the sidewalks of New York City are, for the most part, exactly as you'd imagine: Busy and fleeting, with enough out-there style inspiration to fill three magazines-worth of content. But while 50% of people are interested in what's going on below-the-neck, there's always the other half waiting to see what kind of makeup plays nicely with the clothes.
Turns out, it's all about the lips this season — just not in the way you think. In fact, between the air-dried bobs, lobs, shags, and center parts, you'd almost expect to see bolder lip colors to add extra drama. But au contraire: The coolest women at NYFW were instead wearing peach stains, berry glosses, and blurred-out, barely-there reds and wines. It's unexpected in the most off-duty way, which feels like the perfect juxtaposition of the theme for the week.
