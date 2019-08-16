Everyone In Hollywood Is Getting This Low-Maintenance Cut

Curtain bangs have serious staying power. The Brigitte Bardot style has been going strong since the '60s, and ahead of fall 2019, an increasing number of A-list celebrities and it-girls alike have been showing just how versatile the look can be.
Sam Burnett, owner and creative director of Hare & Bone, previously told Refinery29 that curtain bangs are incredibly wearable because you can move the fringe forward to frame your face and emphasize your eyes and cheekbones, or you can tuck it back behind your ears to open up your features. Need inspiration? Just look to celebs like Kirsten Dunst, Dakota Johnson, Camila Cabello, Zendaya, and Suki Waterhouse — who all rock the style in their own unique ways.
Read on to see how Hollywood stars and Instagram's elite are wearing long, center-parted bangs. They're all so good — we're guessing the style will keep growing in popularity well into fall and winter.