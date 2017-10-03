Red carpet beauty looks that make the rounds online and get printed in magazines have a tendency to fall on one side of a very diverse spectrum. Think: Bold and daring (like Lady Gaga's homage to David Bowie or Amandla Stenberg's badass blue lips), or classic and universally-flattering (like Kristen Bell's ode to old Hollywood or Kendall Jenner's matte red lips). For the record, both of which are beautiful in their own way.
What's not as common is a celebrity that straddles the line between effortless and glamorous, like Dakota Johnson. While she may be known for her messy bangs, the 50 Shades Of Grey star is actually quite a chameleon on the red carpet — albeit a subtle one. See, instead of trying trendy looks, Johnson prefers to play up certain features by employing blasts of bold color and fun, graphic shapes.
In honor of Johnson's 28th birthday tomorrow, we've rounded up five beauty techniques she always has on rotation. You could say it's the key to her effortlessly chic — with a dash of IDGAF — signature look. Keep scrolling for all the details.