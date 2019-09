There's been a huge call on social media for celebrities to condemn Harvey Weinstein, particularly those A-list actors, actresses, and directors who've worked with him over the years. Emma Watson worked with Weinstein on the 2012 film My Week With Marilyn. Today, she came out in solidarity with the victims, writing on her Twitter account that "I stand with all the women who have been sexually harassed, and am awestruck by their bravery. This mistreatment of women has to stop."