The news about Harvey Weinstein has been horrific, and this morning it took an even uglier turn when the New Yorker published their report this morning. This is following the bombshell piece by the New York Times last week which broke the news to the public — it was an "open secret" in Hollywood for years.
The months-long investigation and piece, written by Ronan Farrow, tells the story of several women who accuse the famed film producer of acts ranging from harassment, groping, to sexual assault. Some of the accusers even allowed their names to be used.
There's been a huge call on social media for celebrities to condemn Harvey Weinstein, particularly those A-list actors, actresses, and directors who've worked with him over the years. Emma Watson worked with Weinstein on the 2012 film My Week With Marilyn. Today, she came out in solidarity with the victims, writing on her Twitter account that "I stand with all the women who have been sexually harassed, and am awestruck by their bravery. This mistreatment of women has to stop."
That mistreatment of women by Harvey Weinstein goes back decades. Actress Ashley Judd alleges that Weinstein sexually harassed her 20 years ago. Actress, model, and filmmaker Asia Argento went on the record to accuse him of raping her. In a statement, actress and director Angelina Jolie says that "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."
I stand with all the women who have been sexually harassed, and am awestruck by their bravery. This mistreatment of women has to stop.— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) October 10, 2017
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
