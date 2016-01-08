If one of your 2016 resolutions is to read more, then you're going to love Emma Watson's latest great idea. The actress and activist announced on Twitter this week that she wants to kick off a feminist book club. She also mentioned she was having a tough time coming up with names — so her followers swooped in to suggest some of their own.
Some of the best ideas? Wats Up Fems, Watson Your Shelf, and Hermione’s Army were all on the list, as The Guardian notes. But in the end, Watson settled on a suggestion from Twitter user @emilyfabb. "I've decided to go with 'Our Shared Shelf,'" the HeForShe leader shared. "I absolutely loved this. Thank you, thank you x."
Watson is considering kicking things off with Gloria Steinem's new memoir, My Life on the Road. As for the other books that could end up on the group's reading list? Well, we've got some ideas...
