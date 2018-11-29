Every Celebrity Attending Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Opulent Indian Wedding

If rumors are correct, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s big day is going down this weekend, which would explain why friends and family of the engaged couple are currently arriving in India. Sources have claimed that the wedding ceremony will happen on December 1st between the traditional pre-marriage and post-marriage rituals, which will take place in the Indian cities of Jodhpur, Delhi, and Mumbai. Jonas and Chopra are staying mum.
That's how they've been throughout their entire relationship, which vaguely began in 2016 but got steam this past year. Apart from a few posts on Instagram, the couple doesn't share too many details about their love life — but that doesn't mean Chopra isn't willing to gush.
"What is happening? I’ve not known myself like this," the actress told Vogue ahead of their nuptials. "This guy turned me into such a girl! If I could blush, I’d be tomato red right now."
The husband-and-wife-to-be have been in India since Thanksgiving, with family members like Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner arriving around the same time. Now, however, it appears the guest list is swelling. One by one, their nearest and dearest are touching down in the country, as well as a number of faces you may recognize.
Here are the celebrities attending Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding.