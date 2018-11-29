Lovebirds and survivors of the summer of celebrity engagements Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are walking down the aisle any day now. It's mind-blowing, considering it was just over one year ago that they insisted their 2017 Met Gala photos were simply an indication of new friendship.
If you assumed that this celebrity couple's romance commenced with some bold romantic move, you would be sorely disappointed. According to Vogue’s official account of the Jonas/Chopra love story, his early date behavior was, well… cordial, at best.
“We hung out for a couple of hours,” Chopra told Vogue of one of her first date-ish interactions with her soon-to-be hubby, which occurred after the two first texted in September of 2016. “He patted my back before he left.”
In his defense, Jonas said he was just trying to be respectful.
"Your mom was in the house!" Jonas told Chopra during their joint Vogue interview. "I thought it was a respectful first night."
Don’t take Jonas’ lack of going in for a kiss as a sign he wasn’t interested. Vogue also spoke to Jonas’ brother Joe (who is currently engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner), who knew that his sibling was smitten early on.
“I think she kind of knocked him off his feet. He was just this little puppy dog,” Joe told Vogue of Jonas’ early interactions with Chopra.
A very polite puppy dog, apparently. According to Chopra’s October interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jonas originally reached out to her in the most LinkedIn-esque way possible.
“He texted me,” she told the outlet. “The first time was a text just saying, 'I think we should connect' and whatever. That's how we started talking."
Only time will tell if Chopra and Jonas seal their marriage at the altar with a back pat and accepted invitation on a networking website.
