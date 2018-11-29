Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Probably Getting Married This Weekend

It's all (probably) happening! Ever since Nick Jonas landed in Delhi for American Thanksgiving with fiancé Priyanka Chopra's family, it seemed likely this international trip would be combined with their official wedding. After all, Chopra already had her bachelorette party earlier this month in New York with people like Joe Jonas' fianceée Sophie Turner and appeared to have picked up her wedding shoes in Paris. What's more, Jonas' family, like brother Joe, has joined the singer abroad, suggesting that everyone is flocking in for the celebration.
While neither star has confirmed the details, the Hindustan Times reports that the big day is December 1, sandwiched between the traditional pre-marriage and post-marriage rituals taking place in the Indian cities of Jodhpur, Delhi, and Mumbai.
Until then, however, it seems the two families are celebrating in other ways, including a night out in Mumbai with the couple of the hour as well as Joe Jonas and Turner, and a handful of other friends.
From the beginning, sources said the couple had no plans to take things slow.
"The couple got engaged two months after dating. They've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time," a source told Entertainment Tonight. “For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don't see the appeal in waiting too long."
Before the ball drops on New Year's Eve, it sounds like Jonas and Priyanka could have already tied the knot. Better keep a close eye on Instagram this weekend.
