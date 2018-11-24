Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Took One Last Big Trip Before Their Wedding

Priyanka Chopra took to the internet to welcome fiancé Nick Jonas to her home country for the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Instagram, Chopra posted a slightly blurry selfie of the happy couple cuddling in what looks like the backseat of a car in Delhi, India, captioned, “Welcome home, baby.”
Jonas also posted about his trip online, uploading a boomerang of himself in a plane over the New York City skyline. “See you later NYC...” he wrote on Instagram.
Two days later, he and Chopra shared a photo of themselves at the head of a long table with her family.
“What a beautiful Thanksgiving,” Jonas wrote. “Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones.”
Chopra captioned her post with a similar sentiment. “Happy thanksgiving.. family.. Forever..,” she wrote.
This isn’t Jonas’s first time in India. Per People, he visited earlier this year in June, where he attended a wedding celebration and met Chopra’s mother. After Jonas proposed sometime shortly after, he and his parents were spotted in India in August, presumably to meet the Chopra family. In September, Chopra posted a photo on Instagram of Jonas playing soccer in Mumbai, captioned, “Bae in Bombae!!”
But some fans speculate this could be a bit more than just a regular holiday visit. The pair held their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties earlier this month, and some suspect this coming week may be when the couple officially ties the knot. Harper’s Bazaar and The Sun report that the couple is allegedly getting married next weekend at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. Most details are still pretty hush-hush, but there will reportedly be a multi-day celebration in the couple’s honor from November 30 to December 2. The pair has not officially announced a wedding date to the press.
But whether or not there are wedding bells any time soon, it’s heartwarming to see the happy couple spending the holidays with (soon-to-be) family.
