Sophie Turner Compares Marrying Joe Jonas To Buying A Nice House

Sophie Turner, star of Game of Thrones, is marrying Joe Jonas, and it's going to be a big investment. At least, that's how she put it when speaking to Marie Claire for their Fresh Faces issue.
"It’s lovely to be engaged," she said. "Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever." Here's hoping she had a good enough credit score to qualify for an engagement! Turner added that while being engaged is cool, she's really looking toward her career.
She continued, "There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career."
Turner,22, has been relatively reticent when it comes to her relationship with Jonas, 29. Until they got engaged, Turner had never addressed their relationship in public, though they did adopt a tiny pup named Porky Basquiat together. Her one big relationship quote — lower your expectations; this ish is vague — she gave to Entertainment Tonight.
"I think the key is to remember that it's just like any other relationship and if you're in Hollywood or if you're in Africa, it's all the same,” she told ET. “Just love and be loved.” And, I guess, get a good house inspector, because you don't want to invest in something with a faulty foundation! Buying a house is a fun metaphor, everyone!
Incidentally, Turner comparing her engagement to buying a house makes her a little less relatable. Most millennials, incidentally, will neither marry Joe Jonas nor buy a house. Shit.
