Growing up in a small suburban town two hours outside Toronto, Curt Montgomery never imagined he'd eventually become the go-to tattoo artist for Halsey, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas. Still, you won't hear the discreet artist name-drop his famous clients unless you're a beauty editor pressing him for details. Instead, he prefers to talk about his eye for elevated minimalism and how his rise to Instagram fame has been one of utter disbelief.
So, how did a full-time illustrator and part-time farmhand gain hundreds of thousands of followers almost overnight (without tattooing a Jenner)? Don't credit the algorithm. It's his simple line drawings (hands, roses, and the female form are big themes in his work) and Canadian charm that make him the artist to watch in 2018.
Ahead, Montgomery talks inspiration, trending tattoos, and working with celebs.