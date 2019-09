Growing up in a small suburban town two hours outside Toronto, Curt Montgomery never imagined he'd eventually become the go-to tattoo artist for Halsey Sophie Turner , and Joe Jonas . Still, you won't hear the discreet artist name-drop his famous clients unless you're a beauty editor pressing him for details. Instead, he prefers to talk about his eye for elevated minimalism and how his rise to Instagram fame has been one of utter disbelief.