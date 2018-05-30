Please Look At This Photo Of Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparked dating rumors over Memorial Day weekend after a photo surfaced on Instagram of the pair cuddled up on a boat.
In the photo — which, in all honesty, could just be a photo of two friends hanging out with a group of people on a somewhat chilly day – Chopra dons a yellow sweater and looks awfully comfortable in the nook of Jonas' arm. They both flash understated smiles while a couple other friends throw up awkward peace signs. At the very least, this photo confirms that all the money in the world can't pull some people out of their middle school days. But what do they care? They're on a boat!
As for Chopra and Jonas, Page Six reports that this ocean rendez-vous wasn't their only afternoon spent together over the three-day weekend. The former Quantico star and the singer were reportedly spotted at a live Beauty and the Beast concert in Hollywood on Friday and at the Los Angeles Dodgers game, in which the team lost to the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. The boating trip, according to the Glen Powell fan Instagram account, was taken on Monday, leaving us to wonder if these two spent the entire weekend attached at the hip.
If a source who spoke anonymously to Us Weekly is to be believed, that may be the case. "They are dating and it's brand new," the source said of Chopra and Jonas. "It's a good match, and they are both interested in each other."
Again, nothing's been confirmed, but if I just back from watching my best friend (Meghan Markle) become a duchess after marrying Prince Harry, I wouldn't give up my jet-lagged, couch-lounging time for just anyone. It's not like we'd complain if this were actually the case; they're adorable both individually and together.
It's unclear exactly how these two met, but we do know that they attended the Met Gala together in 2017. While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel after the event, Chopra confirmed that they were slated to sit at the same table and both wearing Ralph Lauren so they decided they'd casually attend one of the biggest nights of the year together, no pressure. Dating or not, we are always down for more photos of beautifully dressed (and just plain beautiful) celebs living their best lives.
