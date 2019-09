As Chopra’s fiancé, the Indian media has honored Nick Jonas with the title of “National Jijiu” – a play on a Hindi saying which translates to “sister’s husband.” It left us wondering: Can the Jonas family accomplishments , known so well in the West, stand up to those of the Chopra family? As it happens, Priyanka Chopra is not the only acclaimed star in her family – most of the Chopras are a big deal in Bollywood.