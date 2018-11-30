As Chopra’s fiancé, the Indian media has honored Nick Jonas with the title of “National Jijiu” – a play on a Hindi saying which translates to “sister’s husband.” It left us wondering: Can the Jonas family accomplishments, known so well in the West, stand up to those of the Chopra family? As it happens, Priyanka Chopra is not the only acclaimed star in her family – most of the Chopras are a big deal in Bollywood.
Here is everything you need to know about the Chopras ahead of Priyanka and Nick's nuptials.