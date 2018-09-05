A Step-By-Step Guide To The Perfect Double Date By The Jonas Brothers

Double dates can go one of two ways: the more the merrier, or too many cooks in the kitchen. However, the Jonas brothers have it down to a science. For the second time this summer, Joe and Nick Jonas were spotted out with their respective partners (now, fiancées!) Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. On Tuesday night, the pairs were spotted in the crowd of the U.S. Open watching Serena Williams battle it out with Karolina Pliskova, and proved that this might be the most enviable family in Hollywood.
Now that the Jonas crew and co. have made a number of appearances together, we can take what we've seen and distill it down to the perfect double date formula. How do they find something for everyone? What's the key to keeping things exciting? And approximately how many group selfies should be taken?
Ahead is your step-by-step guide to double-dating like a Jonas.