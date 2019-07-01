31 Celebrities You Forgot Were Canadian

There are certain people you will never forget are Canadian, like Justin Bieber and Drake (the rapper literally wore a sweatshirt to broadcast it). Others, though, are more subtle and surprising.
In no industry has the Canadian invasion been more welcome, though, than Hollywood. Americans may be completely ignorant about Canadian geography or other cultural facts, but we're well aware of the steady influx of handsome men named Ryan and other talented folks that stream down from the land of mounties, loonies, and toonies.
Some of your favorite stars just so happen to hail from north of the U.S. border. Get a load of these maple leafs who are all that and a side of syrup. In honor of Canada Day, we welcome our Canadian overlords.