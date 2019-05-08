Drake’s Breaker High Hoodie Is The Canadian Heritage Minute Of Our Millennial Dreams

If you’re not one of the kids who grew up in the ’90s watching lanky Ryan Gosling as a comedic sidekick instead of the hunky leading man, you may be confused. Join me on a trip down memory lane… Breaker High starred a young Gosling as Sean, Tyler Labine (who’s now on New Amsterdam) played Jimmy, Persia White (of Girlfriends fame — put some respect on her name) as Denise, and actors who didn’t go on to notable success in Hollywood like Terri Conn (Ashley Dupree), Kyle Alisharan (Alex Pineda), Wendi Kenya (Cassidy Cartwright), Rachel Wilson (Tamira Goldstein), and Scott Vickaryous (Max Ballard). These eight teens went to high school on a cruise ship, which was seemed like the coolest way to learn to 10-year-old me. Breaker High was filmed in Burnaby, British Columbia and only lasted for one season, 1997–1998, which does not seem accurate because of how much of an indelible impact it left on my soul, but that one season did include 44 episodes. (lol what? Canadian TV was wild.)