Beyoncé Channeled Audrey Hepburn In A 128-Carat Diamond Necklace

One of Breakfast at Tiffany’s most memorable scenes features Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) singing Henry Mancini’s “Moon River” while strumming a guitar on her fire escape. Her neighbour and love interest Paul Varjak (George Peppard) glances at her from his apartment with a smile. As she finishes, the two stare at each other, before Golightly breaks the silence: “Hi.” While, these days, romance involves more Tinder dates than songs by the window, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are making a case for the latter. On Monday, Tiffany & Co. unveiled its new ad campaign, aptly titled “About Love,” featuring The Carters.
Advertisement
“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president at Tiffany & Co., in a press release. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honoured to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”
In the photo, shot by Mason Poole, the pair is posing in front of a Tiffany blue Basquiat painting, Jay-Z sitting by Beyoncé’s side. A behind-the-scenes image, provided to WWD, shows an additional shot in front of the painting, this time with Beyoncé sitting on the piano. While Hova is sporting a black tuxedo with French jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch in the shoot, Beyoncé is wearing a Balmain black A-line dress with an exposed back, paired with matching opera gloves. The couple's looks were styled by Puma creative director June Ambrose and celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte.
It wouldn't be a Tiffany & Co. without the jewelry. Throughout the images, Beyoncé wears the brand's iconic 128-carat yellow diamond necklace. Since its release in 1887, the $30 million USD piece has been worn by socialite Mrs. E. Sheldon Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn in the promotional photos for Breakfast At Tiffany’s, and Lady Gaga at the 2019 Academy Awards.
The nods to the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany's, which famously featured Holly Golightly eating breakfast outside of the jewelry brand’s storefront, go beyond the necklace. Not only does Beyoncé wears a black dress similar to the Givenchy number sported by Audrey Hepburn in the movie’s opening scene, but the “Drunk In Love” singer’s hair is also styled in a high bun reminiscent of Hepburn’s look (it’s only missing the tiny tiara). The pair also referenced the 1961 movie with an accompanying film — debuting September 15 — shot by Jay-Z, in which Beyoncé is singing a new version of “Moon River."
Earlier this month, Tiffany & Co. revealed that The Carters would be the brand’s new ambassadors when the Lemonade singer graced the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar. This announcement follows other recently appointed Tiffany & Co. ambassadors: The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoë Kravitz, and Tracee Ellis Ross. With The Carters’ campaign, the brand also announced it’s donating $2 million USD to HBCUs.
The Carters’ ad campaign is set to debut on September 2, with additional films by director Dikayl Rimmasch debuting in the coming months.