Volumes upon volumes could be written about all the ways that Hollywood is not what it used to be. Some of those changes are great, others (57 different Spider-mans), not so much. But one thing we can all agree on is that the Old Hollywood glamour of the '50s and '60s is dead and gone. And what actress epitomized that je ne sais quoi better than Audrey Hepburn? The icon starred in dozens of films throughout her career, many of them still regarded as among the best cinema has to offer — Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961), Sabrina (1954), Charade (1963) and Funny Face (1957) among them.
But the charisma that the Belgian born star channeled through the camera with was just as evident off the big screen. The timeless beauty and fashion icon (hello, LBD) radiated a grace, elegance, self-awareness, charm and confidence unlike any other celebrity, living or dead. Oh, and the woman had style. So in honor of what would be the actress' 87th birthday on May 4, here are 30 photos that are the essence of Old Hollywood movie star glamour.