Rihanna Wore Ripped Low-Rise Jeans With Pearls At The Supermarket

Now this is a billion-dollar look. On Sunday, Rihanna was spotted leaving her local New York City Whole Foods wearing the ultimate high-low ensemble.
On the high end, the fashion-beauty mogul piled on the pearls, including Vivienne Westwood's signature choker. She paired the Harry Styles-approved jewelry trend with a black tweed jacket, a peek-a-boo lace balconette bra, and a black-and-gold Chanel chain belt. On the more casual side — casual for Rihanna that is — the singer-designer added low-rise ripped jeans, a Yankees baseball cap, and Adidas Sambas. In other words, she cleaned up in aisle three.
Though her late-night grocery run look is in a league of its own, it does appear to have ties to other outfits Rihanna has been sporting lately. Earlier this summer, Rihanna was seen in Manhattan wearing a look straight out of the 1920s, including a lace slip dress, a velvet bag, and an extra-long strand of double-wrapped pearls. Not long after, in August, the singer dabbled in the oft-maligned low-rise jean trend, styling a baggy, destroyed Balenciaga pair with exposed boxer shorts and a TikTok-inspired scarf top. Visible lingerie, baseball caps, and chain belts are all regulars in the “Stay” singer’s sartorial repertoire. Hell, she’s even halfway responsible for the latter’s 2021 comeback, having included a delicate belly chain style in a Fenty collection last year.