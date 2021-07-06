Rihanna’s Latest Look Included Lingerie & Pearls

It’s 2021, but Rihanna’s latest ensemble looks straight out of 1920.
On Monday, the single-designer-makeup mogul stepped out in New York City, wearing a black lace teddy dress by New York-based label Vaquera over a visible lingerie set. Adding to the flapper-like style of the dress were layers of pearl necklaces. A velvet shoulder bag from Tom Ford’s 1997 Gucci — a coveted era in the brand’s history on online resale marketplaces — courtesy of archivist @lab2022, completed the retro-heavy look.
The 1920s flapper aesthetic is not so different from the current party dress revival. In fact, many experts have predicted a return of the Roaring ‘20s in fashion post-vaccination. A century later, pearls and feathers are also still coveted elements in the night-out wardrobe. Since January, pearl necklaces have become a trend, thanks largely to Vice President Kamala Harris’ penchant for the classic staple. While Harris has kept pearls traditional, others like Harry Styles and Bella Hadid are embracing the grandma-chic accessory with fun twists.
This is not the first time the “We Found Love” singer has channeled the Jazz Age, either. In 2014, she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards donning a Swarovski-encrusted pink naked dress with matching headpiece and fluffy boa by Adam Selman. Back then, she also let her lingerie, in the form of a thong, peek out.
For weeks now, the singer has kept the paparazzi busy in New York City, donning some memorable looks. On June 23, she stepped out wearing a pink slip dress from Dior’s 2002 collection, paired with a matching fluffy hat and Tom Ford gold heeled sandals. A few days later, she went business casual with a Junya Watanabe oversized gray blazer and white pumps, paired with a navy baseball cap.
If you’re looking to channel Rihanna’s flapper look on your next post-vaccine night out, here are some slip dress options to choose from, including the exact dress she wore.
