According To Rihanna, Heeled Flip-Flops Are Making A Comeback

Over the past few weeks, Rihanna has convinced everyone they need a leather blazer, sheer pants, and bangs. Now it's time to add high-heeled flip-flops to the list.
Rihanna recently stepped out, in Los Angeles, wearing a comfy tracksuit with a bowling bag, trucker hat, and a pair of strappy periwinkle flip-flops. Look close, and you'll see that these are no ordinary flip-flops, these have a stiletto. It's comfort in the front, fashion in the back. Not to mention a throwback to the late '90s/early '00s.
RiRi isn't the only one jumping on the heeled flip-flops trend for spring. The thong sandals that were once deemed controversial — and even crowned the "most hated sandal trend" — are having a moment. Fancy flip-flops were all over the spring '21 runway popping up in shows from Stella McCartney, Acne Studios, and Tom Ford. These designers gave the humble flip-flop a much-needed makeover that played with proportions and added details that turned them into a trendy staple. (Again.)
Now with Rihanna's latest endorsement, it's clear, heeled flip-flops are sticking around — just in time to show off that at-home pedicure.
