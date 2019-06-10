There's no sound more tied to summer's arrival than the gear-grinding smack of a rubber flip flop. Seriously, I'm cringing now just thinking about it. But somehow, no one's been able to figure out how to design a better, or more convenient, shoe style. They're easy to pack, lightweight and comfortable — pretty much a win win when it comes to summer fashion. So, despite their pitfalls, we weren't too surprised when the sandal style resurfaced on the fashion scene on 20+ women at last year's Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Suddenly, the flat, rubber, sometimes neon-colored sandals were being spotted everywhere (usually accompanied by a #GanniGirl). But for those who aren't on board with the return of the flip flop, we've got just the summer sandal for you. Introducing the heeled flip flop, or as we like to call them, adult flip flops. Sure, you'll still make a smacking sound wherever you go, but now, it'll be drowned out by compliments from passersby (maybe). Apparently, even Kendall Jenner's wearing them and to pump her gas of all things.
Let that irritating, smacking sound be a sign: it's officially time to get over your fear of flip flops and shop the heeled style ahead.
